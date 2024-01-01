India grants contract to Norwegian offshore seismic specialists

BY: Bojan Lepic

NEW DELHI ( Splash 247): Norwegian offshore seismic specialists Argeo and Shearwater have won separate survey contracts offshore India.

Argeo’s NOK 154m ($14.5m) contract was awarded by India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research. It will comprise a near-seabed exploration survey and data analysis to identify and delineate massive seafloor sulphide deposits over India’s exploration contract area in the Indian Ocean.

The Argeo Searcher vessel will arrive in Mauritius in mid-February to begin data acquisition after a two-day stop for crew change and client boarding. The project is estimated to be completed in late May.

Compatriot Shearwater GeoServices won its deal with India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a survey project in the Cauvery Basin, located off the country’s east coast.

Set to begin in the early months of 2024, the project will cover a 4,600 sq km area in the Bay of Bengal, utilizing the SW Empress to carry out the survey.

Argeo and Shearwater formed a strategic subsea and ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic service alliance in 2023. As part of the alliance, Argeo acquired the seismic vessel SW Bell from Sheerwater for $6m in cash and about 20.1m shares in the company.