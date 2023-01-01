Indian actress Nargis Fakhri turns 44

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Nargis Fakhri is one of the names of the Bollywood industry that outshines her fellows with an undeniably magnetic allure.

Nargis is a multi-talented actress and model having captured the hearts of millions not only with her drop-dead gorgeous looks but also with her magnificent acting prowess and magnetic charisma.

Being born in Queens, New York, she brought her multicultural charm to the Indian film industry. She instantly became the talk of the town, transcending borders and winning the hearts of fans worldwide.

Before appearing on the big screen, she outshined every model in the industry. Her journey from the fashion dimension to the world of cinema was effortless which was marked by her awe-striking debut in the Bollywood blockbuster “Rockstar” starring with Ranbir Kapoor.

The gorgeous actress turned 44 and thanked all of her fans and friends who wished her on her Instagram stories.

She also shared a fan-made AI image of herself radiating her beauty and her mystic aura.