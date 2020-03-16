Severe shortage of coronavirus testing kits, ventilators in province: Balochistan CM

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan said on Monday that there was a “severe shortage” of coronavirus testing kits and ventilators in the province.

The chief minister was taking part via video link in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on coronavirus. He briefed participants of the meeting about the facilities being provided to pilgrims in Taftan and Quetta.

On the recommendation of the chief minister, it was decided to send pilgrims in Taftan to send them back to their respective provinces. A consensus was reached during the meeting that the pilgrims will be quarantined by provincial governments and tested for the virus.

It was also decided during the meeting that pilgrims from Taftan will be sent back to their respective provinces tomorrow (Tuesday).

The chief minister said that food, water, health and shelter facilities were available for pilgrims at Taftan. He said that traders and pilgrims made up the estimated 3,000 people who were quarantined in Taftan.