Indian forces martyr four Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Machil area of the district.

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in different areas, including Makhyala and Bainch villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Meanwhile, during a search operation in the Krishnaghati area, Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand in Jammu claimed that a weapon, two pouches and two rucksacks were seized.

The recovered items include one AK-47 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, and six hand grenades and medicines, he added.