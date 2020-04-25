Indian forces martyr three more youth in Pulwama district

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed during an operation in the Goripora area of Awantipora district.

Earlier, the troops had martyred four youth during a similar operation in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

Indian authorities have also suspended internet service and blocked all entry and exit points in the area.

On the other hand, one more coronavirus patient died at a hospital in Srinagar, today, raising the number of deaths due to the infectious disease to six in the territory.

Coordinator for COVID-19 at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, Dr Nouman Nazir, told that an elderly COVID-19 patient from Tangmarg area of Baramulla died at the hospital on Saturday morning. He added that the patient was admitted in the hospital on 13 of this month.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases in occupied Kashmir till now is 487. Of those 411 are in the Kashmir Valley, 57 in Jammu division and 19 in Ladakh region.