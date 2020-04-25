Special Assistant to CM KP Kamran Bangash contracts coronavirus

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash has contracted novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Kamran Bangash has been quarantined his own house after his test came out positive for deadly coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases are continuously on rise despite partial lockdown imposed by the provincial government. So far KP has confirmed 1708 coronavirus cases and 89 deaths from the deadly virus. On the other hand 472 people have completely recovered from virus.

Earlier today, a senior doctor who was receiving treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar died of coronavirus.