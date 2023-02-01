Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger falls ill

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk) : An Indian plane made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after a passenger complained of low sugar level.

According to aviation sources, the plane of a private airline SpiceJet’s flight SG 15 was flying from Ahmadabad and heading towards Dubai on Tuesday.

The sources said that the plane took off at 8:38pm from Ahmedabad and after 45 minutes of departure, 27-year-old Indian citizen Dhruv Dharimesh Kumar on board became unconscious due to extremely low sugar levels while the plane was flying at an altitude of about 26,000 feet near Karachi over the Arabian Sea.

The pilot contacted Karachi’s Air Traffic Control, which granted permission for the plane to land on humanitarian grounds. The Boeing 737 plane landed at the airport at 9:20pm, and a medical team from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was present near the runway.

Doctors from the CAA provided immediate medical assistance and medications to the passenger. After the passenger’s health stabilised, the airline authorities and passengers thanked the Civil Aviation Medical team. The plane was refuelled, and flight SG 15 departed from Karachi for Dubai at 11pm.

On October 14, an India-bound flight landed in Karachi after an onboard passenger had a medical emergency.

On its way from Dubai, UAE, to Amritsar, India, Flight IX-192 of the Air India Express — a low-cost airline — made its landing at the Jinnah International Airport at 12:19pm.

When the Boeing 737 plane was near Balochistan’s Koh-i-Patandar, the passenger complained of a medical emergency.

The pilot then contacted the air traffic control authorities, who allowed the plane to land in Karachi on a humanitarian basis.

Once the plane landed, CAA’s medics attended to the patient. Later, after the passenger was cleared for air travel, the plane took off from Karachi at 2:25pm.