India’s treatment of Muslims akin to Jews by Nazis: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi government is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany.

The prime minister tweeted, “The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of Modi Govt.”

President Dr Arif Alvi also said that the Indian government’s abhorrent priority was to suppress the Indian Occupied Kashmir Muslims and 95,000 Muslims have been martyred since 1989 in IOK.

Dr Arif Alvi tweeted a picture stating, there is only one ventilator for every 71,000 people, one doctor for every 3,900 people and one armed soldier for every nine people in Indian Occupied Kashmir.