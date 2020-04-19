Tiger Force will operate beyond political affiliation: Usman Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said that the Tiger Force will operate beyond a political affiliation with a spirit of human empathy.

According to a statement, the special assistant to prime minister on youth affairs said that the steps taken by Imran Khan are beyond political basis and for the nation.

He also welcomed the Sindh government’s decision regarding the use of Tiger Force to distribute ration bags among poor segments of the society.

Dar further said that efforts are being made to open industries subject to precautionary measures.

He went on to say that over 1 million young people from across the country have joined the Tiger Force.

The special assistant said that the factor owners who have export orders can apply to open the factory, adding that the Punjab government will give permission to open the factory to those who meets the provincial government s SOPs.