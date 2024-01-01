Info minister vows zero tolerance against arms display during polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information Muhammad Ahmed Shah said on Tuesday that zero tolerance would be shown against the display of arms during the election and those displaying arms would be arrested.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building, Shah expressed gratitude to the media for continuously providing coverage and keeping everyone informed about the current situation. He said that yesterday meetings were held with the commissioners and officials from all districts in Larkana, including all DCs and officials from all departments.

The meetings were also held in Sukkur and Hyderabad, where discussions were held with DCs and election commissioners from nine districts. Shah said that they had individually inquired from each participant if they were under any pressure and urged them to report immediately if any political party exerted pressure.

The Sindh information minister said that clear instructions had been given to ensure transparent elections, and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands on the election day. He said: “There is a zero tolerance policy regarding the display of weapons.” Shah said that those caught displaying weapons would be arrested, and FIRs would be lodged against them. He stated: “Temporary polling stations are being set up near riverine areas, and ballot papers have been delivered to district headquarters.”

Ballot papers would also be distributed in Karachi from tomorrow, he added. The information minister provided insights into the Apex Committee meeting and highlighted the presence of high-ranking officials from all agencies, emphasizing the establishment of control rooms in each division’s headquarters. He underscored the importance of the Information Department activating the Election Cell from tomorrow. Moreover, he assured the continuous presence of medical staff in the hospitals across the Sindh province and the completion of military deployments.

Coordination between police, rangers, and the military had been prioritized, with strict directives issued for the complete protection of ballot papers upon their return. Sensing the significance of sensitive districts, Shah emphasized heightened vigilance in these areas.

He expressing concerns over potential terrorist activities and asserted readiness to tackle any such incidents effectively. “Intelligence operations have been completed in vulnerable areas. Pakistan’s armed forces, government, and agencies are on same page,” Shah said and stressed that vigilance would persist not only on election day but also in the post-election period. He urged all political leaders to focus on serving the underprivileged people beyond mere success formulas. Notably, the Apex Committee did not deliberate on the suspension of mobile services, indicating no immediate concern regarding this matter.