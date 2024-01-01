Nawaz: PML-N will make Pakistan ‘Asian Tiger’

F.P. Report

KASUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that his party was completely supported by the country’s youth and he will make Pakistan an ‘Asian Tiger’.

While addressing a public gathering in Khudian area of Kasur on Tuesday, he pledged to provide employment to every individual it PML-N was voted to power. Nawaz Sharif further stated, “We have to come out of this era; we have to make the country an ‘Asian Tiger’. Shehbaz Sharif should utilise this passion for Pakistan and change the country’s destiny.”

He said that the PML-N government would make the road of Khudian better than of those in Paris, establish universities for youth besides providing laptops and computers to them. The former prime minister said that their government would provide jobs to the youth of Khudian.

He also promised to build stadium in Khudian. He said that he would bring Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate it, and they would play the opening match in this stadium. Nawaz Sharif said, “Those who used to say that the youth will get 10 million jobs, where are those jobs and where have the houses gone?”

He said, “Vegetables were available at Rs10 per kg during my tenure as PM, roti was available for Rs4.” The PML-N supremo further said, “We are holding the last rally in Khudian and hoped that the youth present here will join us on Feb 8. The enthusiasm of the youth is exemplary.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Marriyum Aurangzeb has also said that her party would establish a new city for overseas Pakistanis if voted to power. She stated this while talking to media persons in the provincial capital Lahore on Tuesday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N would implement it its manifesto in true letter and spirit. She further stated that PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will fulfill every promise with the people of the country. The PML-N leader said that her party has never made hollow claims and verbal pledges and always accomplished what it promised to the countrymen and voters.