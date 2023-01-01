Inmate gives Rs1m earned from art sale to mother for Umrah

F.P. Report

KARACHI : A Karachi Central Jail inmate, Ijaz, incarcerated for a kidnapping-for-ransom case, recently sold his artwork for Rs1.3 million at the Art and Craft Exhibition organized by the prison authorities at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

From this amount, he handed over Rs1 million to his mother to fulfil her dream of performing Umrah. Ijaz, expressing that this money represents the result of his relentless day and night efforts, wished for his mother’s Umrah journey. His mother, filled with gratitude, expressed her joy at her son’s ability to support her dream through his hard-earned money financially.

Additionally, prisoner Ijaz also contributed Rs 0.3 million towards his sister’s upcoming wedding.

Acting IG Prisons, Muhammad Hassan Sehto, mentioned that Ijaz had been convicted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case, receiving a 25-year sentence. He has been incarcerated since December 14, 2013.

His artwork had gone on display along with other prisoners at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

Prisoners Ijaz and Allah Wadayo were brought from the prison to the art and craft exhibition held at Ahmed Parvaiz Art Gallery of Arts Council of Pakistan, last month, where they shared their relevant experiences in their artistic pursuits.

Ijaz told an audience of city’s leading intellectuals, “I am very happy to be among you people.” Introducing himself as a life-sentence prisoner, Ijaz said he was incarcerated since 2014 and took up painting in 2017 gradually moving on to 3D genre. “I have come so far thanks to my teacher in jail. I have no words to describe my feelings,” he said in a voice chocking with emotions.

Wadhayo said that he developed a passion for fine arts while in prison and got an opportunity to learn a lot in his hobby. “When you are doing time in prison, art is a great hobby to spend time.”

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that the Karachi Central Jail is a historical prison. Great personalities like Muhamamd Ali Johar, Shaukat Ali Jauhar, Fatima Jinnah, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Wali Khan, among many other dissidents have stayed here.

He said that the cells of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar and Faiz Ahmad Faiz should be named after them and the jail should have its own museum.

Renowned writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood said, “I request the higher authorities to reduce the sentences of the prisoners who have displayed such beautiful art.”

Courtesy: tribune