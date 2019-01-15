Internal, external challenges demand comprehensive national response: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that internal and external challenges demand comprehensive national security response, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

According to the ISPR, the COAS interacted with participants of the third National Security Workshop in Balochistan at the General Headquarter. The interaction is part of three-week workshop being held at Quetta.

In his address, the COAS said that the nation has given innumerable sacrifices for attainment of peace.

“Our internal and external challenges demand a comprehensive national response and Army, in coordination with other institutions of the state, is fully engaged in enabling that response,” he said.

The army chief said that the prosperity of Pakistan is linked with prosperity of Balochistan.

The ISPR said the participants thanked the COAS for holding the security workshop, saying that they feel reinvigorated to play their part in national development.