Iran ready to ‘eliminate Israel from earth’ – AFC

TEHRAN (Sputnik): The Israeli Defence Forces has stated that it targeted alleged “military facilities of [Iran’s] Quds Force” at Damascus International Airport in an airstrike conducted on 21 January.

Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh told the Iranian news agency Young Journalists Club that “current and future generations [of air force pilots] are impatient and ready to fight against Israel and eliminate it from the Earth”.

He added that Iranian student pilots are currently acquiring the necessary knowledge to be prepared “for the promised day to destroy Israel”.