Taliban confirm meeting US representatives in Qatar

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Taliban said on Monday (January 21) that they were holding two-day talks with the U.S. officials in Doha, capital of Qatar.

In a press release available with Afghan Islamic Press (AIP), Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that their representatives were meeting U.S. officials in Doha.

“Talks were started with U.S. representatives in Doha.

The U.S. came to the table of talks by accepting the agenda which including end to occupation of Afghanistan and not posing any threat to anyone from Afghanistan in future, and its representatives met the Islamic Emirate representatives in Qatar’s capital Doha today,” Mujahid said.

It could not be confirmed as besides Khalilzad who are attending the talks. It is pertinent to mention here that the representatives of three countries met Taliban figures in Abu Dhabi some time ago.

The second round of talks was expected to be held soon. However, the Taliban suspended the process of talks, saying the U.S had included some other issues in the agenda on its own choice. The Taliban opposed the move.

The Taliban were asked to meet the representatives of Afghan government.

However, the Taliban strongly rejected the demand.

The Afghan government and the U.S. have not said anything about the meeting in Qatar so far. U.S. special envoy for Afghan peace Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad paid visits to China, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan few days ago. On his formal Twitter, Khalilzad said the visits were successful for Afghan peace. (AIP)