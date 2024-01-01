Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe

TEHRAN (Reuters): A senior Iranian official said on Sunday that none of Israel’s embassies were safe anymore, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The official, an adviser to Supreme Leader Yahya Rahim Safavi, was speaking following a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 for which Tehran has vowed retaliation.

Israel’s defence minister said on Sunday the country was ready to handle any scenario that may develop with its foe Iran as it stayed on alert for a possible retaliatory attack to the killing of Iranian generals on April 1.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s office made the statement after he held an “operational situation assessment” with senior military officers.

“Upon completing the assessment, Minister Gallant emphasized that the defense establishment has completed preparations for responses in the event of any scenario that may develop vis-à-vis Iran,” his office said.