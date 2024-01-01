Ramadan recipes: Lentil and vegetable soup

(Web Desk): Lentils originated in Arabia, with records showing references to the legume in pharaonic texts, as well as ancient Iraqi and Shami scrolls and scripts.

The legume grew in popularity around the Middle East and was exported further afield by merchants.

Lentil soup has been a popular dish since the days of ancient Egypt. It is rich in vitamins and proteins, and is suitable for infants aged 6 months and older. People in the Middle East also drink the soup during winter to boost the immune system and ward off illness.

In this recipe, which is suitable for vegans and those following a keto diet, a variety of vegetables is added to provide extra flavor and visual appeal.

For the ingredients, you need 250 grams cooked lentils, 250 grams spinach, one onion, one red bell pepper, one potato, two cloves of minced garlic, one large carrot, one liter of vegetable stock, two tablespoons of chopped parsley, one tablespoon of chopped coriander, and salt and pepper.

Dice the carrot, red bell pepper, potato and onion, and place in separate bowls.

In a large pot, add a small amount of olive oil at medium heat, then add the onion and stir until golden brown. Then add the garlic and stir again. After 30 seconds, add the potato and mix for two minutes, then add the carrot and red bell pepper.

Pour the vegetable stock after five minutes, add the salt and pepper for seasoning, and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the lentil and spinach and cook for five added minutes.

After the soup is ready, let it cool a little, garnish with the parsley and coriander, and serve. Lemon and chili flakes can be added for more flavor if desired.