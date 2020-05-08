Iranian, Uzbek FMs review developments in Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov held talks over the phone Thursday on bilateral relations, issue of coronavirus and developments in Afghanistan.

During his telephone conversation, Zarif also expressed sympathy with the Uzbek flood-stricken people.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed cooperation on the area of transportation as well as ways to contain coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 3,820,000 people across the world and killed over 265,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is over 6,300.

Also, Zarif in a message on Thursday congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa on formation of new Government.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @MAKadhimi, his Cabinet, the Parliament and most importantly the people of Iraq for success in forming a new Government,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Iran always stands with the Iraqi people and their choice of administration,” he added. (IRNA)