Iran’s Interior Minster Takes stand against undocumented Afghan migrants

KABUL (Agencies): The Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has underscored the undeniable importance of organizing Afghan immigrants within the country.

Ahmad Vahidi, the Minister of Interior of Iran, stated, “Those who are unauthorized should not be in the country, and those who are legally present should operate within the defined framework.”

According to the IRNA news agency, he told reporters on Thursday that organizing refugees means that the presence of these individuals must be regulated within a specified framework and order.

Meanwhile, The Pakistani government has given all “illegal” immigrants living there until November 1, 2023, to leave Pakistan. Sarfaraz Bugti, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, said on Tuesday during a press conference in Islamabad that the assets of illegal immigrants in this country would be confiscated after the specified deadline for departure.

According to official statistics released by the Pakistani government, there are currently 4.4 million Afghan residents in Pakistan. This significant Afghan population has been a part of Pakistan’s demographic landscape for several decades, with many Afghan refugees seeking shelter and opportunities in Pakistan due to ongoing conflicts and instability in their homeland.

In a related context, the Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic has recently disclosed that Iran is home to approximately 5 million Afghan immigrants.

Like its Pakistani counterpart, the Iranian government provides essential services and support to this sizable Afghan population, ensuring their well-being while addressing various socio-economic challenges associated with their presence. After the Taliban takeover, many people have migrated to various countries, including Iran and Pakistan. Both countries have expelled and repatriated thousands of individuals to Afghanistan in recent months, and this process has recently intensified.