Iranian cyclist reaches Nangarhar with peace message

KABUL (Ariana News): An Iranian cyclist, Rahmatullah Azad, who has come to Nangarhar province by bicycle says the purpose of his trip is to convey peace message among nations.

He said that the people of Afghanistan are very hospitable, expressing his satisfaction with the behavior of Afghans.

This Iranian cyclist has called on the international community to help the people of Afghanistan and not leave the country alone in this difficult situation.

Azad, who has visited different provinces of Afghanistan in the past, has now reached Nangarhar province. “Afghanistan has seen forty years of war and problems, and now the international community must help it. I have come to bring the voice of oppression of the Afghan people to the ears of the world,” he Azad. He stated that he is happy that peace has come to Afghanistan after 20 years. “I saw kind, good and faithful people who have gone through forty years of war and are still living with hope, and now I am at eastern Afghanistan and I hope that the world will hear my voice,” he added. “I have not come for a country or a government, I have come for the whole world to say that these people have suffered for forty years and it is enough for them.” Meanwhile, Information and Culture Department of Nangarhar say that until now about 70 foreign tourists have traveled to this province and visited various historical and recreational areas.

“Until now, nearly 70 foreign tourists have traveled to Nangarhar province and visited the historical and recreational places of this province,” said Qureshi Badlon, Director of Information and Culture Department of Nangarhar province. Since IEA’s takeover, the number of foreign visitors to Afghanistan have increased.