Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi reaches Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, who is currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan, has reached Lahore along with First Lady Jamileh Alamolhoda.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has welcomed the president at the Hajj Terminal.

Iran’s president has begun his tour to the Punjab capital by visiting the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal where he has paid his respects. He has laid floral wreath at the grave of the poet whose poetry motivated Muslims of the sub-continent to struggle for a separate homeland.

On arrival he was welcomed by Badshahi Mosque Imam Abdul Khabeer Azad, while a contingent of Punjab Rangers presented him the guard of honour.

Later, the president jotted down his comments in the visitors’ notebook.

He will then head to the Government College University where he will attend a conference.

Raisi will also hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Baleeghur Rehman and the chief minister.

A luncheon will be hosted in the honour of the visiting dignitary at the Governor’s House later in the afternoon today.

After a brief stay in the provincial capital, the president will later leave for Karachi.

Meanwhile, the First Lady of Iran will be accompanied by Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

After arrival, she will head to Khana-e-Farhang Iran to attend an event.

After that, she will visit the University of Home Economics where she will attend a conference.

After that, the First Lady will be headed to the Governor House where she will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister. Next, she will visit the Iqbal Mausoleum and then will head to the airport to depart for Karachi.