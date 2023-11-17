Islamabad court remands Fawad Chaudhry in police custody for two days

WASHINGTON (NNI): Rejecting the police’s request for a five-day physical remand of former federal minister, ex-PTI leader and now a member of Istehkame Pakistan Party (IPP) Fawad Chaudhry, a court in Islamabad on Sunday granted to the police his two-day physical remand instead.

Earlier, Fawad was brought to the court of Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah in an armored vehicle, with his face covered with a piece of cloth. His both brothers and wife were also present in the District and Sessions Court at that time.

Fawad was arrested yesterday (Saturday) following the registration of an FIR against him on the complaint of a citizen named Zaheer, who had alleged that he had paid Rs5 million to him so that he could get a job as promised to him by the politician. “But neither I got the job, nor was I returned the money. And when I demanded him to pay me my money back, he threatened me that he would kill me,” read the FIR.

Speaking on the occasion, the defendant said that despite the fact that he was a former federal minister as well as a Supreme Court (SC) lawyer, he was brought to the court in a disgraceful manner.

“I request the court to grant me access to a doctor since I have lungs problem,” he said, and added, “I also demand that I be allowed to see my children.”