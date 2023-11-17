Nawaz to commence PML-N election campaign next week

LAHORE (NNI): With the official announcement of the election date, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is gearing up to campaign across Pakistan, starting next week.

The three-time prime minister returned to Islamabad in October after spending four years in self-imposed exile in London.

Upon his return, Nawaz addressed a massive crowd of PML-N workers and supporters in his hometown, Lahore, where he reaffirmed his deep affection for the Pakistani people. He prioritised national prosperity over the desire for revenge, and vowed to deliver Pakistan from its economic afflictions.

His party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, is confident that it can win the upcoming general elections, and Nawaz Sharif aims to serve as Pakistan’s prime minister for a fourth term. His presence in Pakistan has revitalised the party and boosted the confidence of its rank and file.

Having already set the party’s tone for the upcoming elections in his powerful address during the Lahore rally on October 21, the former prime minister is now set to formally flex his muscles, starting next week. According to sources within the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif will embark on a whirlwind tour of all four provinces, commencing with a public rally in Mansehra after November 10. He is also scheduled to hold meetings with leaders of other political parties.

Meanwhile, What could be termed a departure from the past practice, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to give a different manifesto for the general elections, 2024.

The decision was taken at the maiden meeting of the party’s manifesto committee, which was held in Lahore on Sunday with Senator Irfan Siddiqui in the chair. Other two members of the committee Khawaja Saad Rafique and Barrister Zafarullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

It was agreed that the manifesto, which would be for a five-year period, would contain the party’s complete strategy and a comprehensive policy. Different suggestions regarding drafting of the manifesto came under discussion at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that this time the party’s manifesto would not be a traditional one as suggestions would be sought from the representatives of different departments, organisations as well as people belonging to different walks of life for its formulation. On the other hand, PML-N’s preparations for the general elections have gathered momentum after the announcement of election date.

Applications for getting the party tickets for the polls are being submitted to the party’s secretariat in Model Town Lahore.

The party has set a deadline of November 10 for the submission of applications for the purpose. The PML-N has fixed the fee for those applying for ticket for the provincial assembly seat at Rs100, 000, while Rs200,000 will have to be deposited in fee by applicants for the National Assembly seats.