Provision of best health facilities to people govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar says provision of best medical facilities to public is top priority of government.

Talking to Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar Muhammad Zafar Afridi in Islamabad on Sunday, he appreciated efforts of the hospital administration.

The Prime Minister said he is well aware of Khyber Teaching Hospital’s role as a model healthcare institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured that more budget will be approved by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve the service quality at Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

On this occasion, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was briefed about the establishment of a new OPD building, modular operation theatre, new emergency building construction and installation of Pakistan’s first helium-free MRI machine.