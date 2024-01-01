Islamabad International Airport hosts FSOs from CASM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Islamabad International Airport today hosted Flight Safety Officers (FSOs) from the College of Aviation Safety Management, located at the Pakistan Air Force Base in Nur Khan.

The FSO course participants received briefings on several topics related to aerodrome safety management at the airport. They learned about the airport’s air traffic control network and airspace management.

Additionally, the Chief Operating Officer Airport Manager and staff from the airport’s Safety and Quality Management System team briefed the participants on airport operations and its safety management system.

This was followed by a question and answer session. The Flight Safety Officers also toured airside facilities, the fire station, and air traffic control operations.

Course participants included officers from the Pakistan Air Force, Army, Navy and allied countries. At the conclusion of the briefing, the course manager presented a souvenir to the Airport Manager to thank airport management for their presentation.