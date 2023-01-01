Islamabad, Punjab ask Center for army withdrawal

LAHORE (Agencies): After finding law and order situation under control in federal capital and Punjab on Saturday the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner and Punjab caretaker government has decided to return the services of Pakistan Army.

The Islamabad Chief Commissioner and Punjab Home Department has written a letter to the Interior Ministry in the matter requesting the Ministry to withdraw its notification issued on May 10 in public interest.

The army was called in to control the law and order situation in ICT and Punjab following the May 9 riots after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The caretaker government of Punjab had called in the army on May 10. In May 10, keeping in view the precarious security situation, the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have sought the services of the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution in aid of the civilian authorities across the provinces. Consequently, the federal Interior Ministry approved the requisition and initially, 10 companies of the army were deployed in Punjab.

On Saturday, the Punjab Home Department wrote a letter to the federal government, asking it to withdraw the services of the army from the province.