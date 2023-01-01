Islamabad’s security tightened

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration has tightened the security measures across Islamabad for New Year’s eve.

According to details, the capital administration has tightened the security measures across Islamabad and imposed a ban on pillion riding from 6pm on December 31 till 2 am on January 1.

Furthermore, Islamabad Police instructed all the zonal officers to remain in their respective areas and ensure strict security measures for New Year’s eve.

According to the reports, more than 3,000 personnel of police and Rangers were deployed at different sensitive points including entry and exit points of the capital for New Year’s eve.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government took back a notification imposing a ban on pillion riding in Karachi ahead of New Year’s Eve, hours after the Karachi commissioner’s move. (INP)