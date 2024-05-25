Islamic Emirate spokesperson: Biden’s claim of Afghan disunity ‘incorrect’

KABUL (ToloNews): Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, described the recent comments made by the president of the United States claiming that Afghans are not united, as a mistaken judgment.

The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate emphasized the unity among Afghans, stating that foreign interventions had caused some problems among the citizens of the country, which have now been resolved.

Mujahid also emphasized the interim government’s fight against Daesh, stating that describing this group as a threat is also incorrect.

Zabihullah Mujahid told TOLOnews, “No external force or agent can endanger our unity or question the united status of Afghanistan. Therefore, the US president’s statements are incorrect; they have misjudged.”

Recently, in a joint press conference with the President of Kenya, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, said that Afghanistan is known as the graveyard of empires and that it is unlikely that anyone can unite Afghanistan. He emphasized that there is no need to occupy Afghanistan to fight Daesh.

The US president said, “There’s a reason why Afghanistan has been known as the graveyard of empires. The likelihood of anybody uniting Afghanistan is highly, highly, highly unlikely. Number one. Number two, there are ways to control ISIS other than occupying Afghanistan. It was an unnecessary need.”

At the same time, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, stated that Biden is correct in stating that invaders fail to conquer Afghanistan.

Haqqani wrote, “Afghanistan is indeed the graveyard of occupying empires, and Joe Biden’s acknowledgment is part of our glorious history.”

Islamullah Muslim, a political analyst, told TOLOnews, “This is history, and history repeats itself repeatedly. Afghanistan has defeated major superpowers at a high level; a good example is the British in the early times, then the Soviet Union, and later the US and NATO.”

Aziz Stanekzai, a military affairs analyst, said: “The Islamic Emirate has managed to establish unity among the ethnic groups to some extent, integrating them so that Afghanistan can take steps, step by step, as a unified entity or a single country, regarding the national values of Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, Thomas West, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, in a meeting with the former Turkish ambassador to Afghanistan, discussed various issues concerning Afghanistan, including the need for collective diplomacy and coordinated efforts against the threats posed by Daesh’s Khorasan branch.