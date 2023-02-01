Israel bombs Ambulances near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, many Palestinians killed and injured

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA): A number of Palestinians were killed and many others injured in an Israeli bombing on Friday that targeted ambulances in front of the main gate of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

“There were many casualties and injuries in an Israeli strike targeting an ambulances convoy that was heading south to reach the Rafah land crossing,” Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a press conference at Al-Shifa Hospital.

“An Israeli bombing also targeted ambulances in two other locations on Al-Rashid Coastal Street that were carrying wounded people to the south to reach the Rafah land crossing to transport them to Egypt,” the spokesman added.

A number of Palestinians were killed and injured as a result of Israeli bombing targeting the main gate of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Medical teams were leaving with a convoy of first aid carrying injured people to the southern regions of the Gaza Strip for treatment in Egypt, the reporter added.

The Israeli bombing caused extensive damage to ambulances transporting the injured.

The Health Ministry announced earlier Friday the movement of a convoy of ambulances carrying a large number of wounded heading towards the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 10,700 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,227 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.