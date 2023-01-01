Israel-Palestine conflict: Some UAE flights remain suspended

DUBAI: Some flights between the UAE and Tel Aviv remain suspended as tension between Israel and Palestine remains unabated, an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

In a fresh advisory, a spokesperson for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said flights EY593/EY594 between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) are cancelled on October 10 (Tuesday).

Passengers booked on these flights are being assisted with their travel arrangements, noted the airline spokesperson, adding: “Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities. The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority, and we apologise for the disruption to our guests’ travel plans.”

Flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, however, are operating per schedule, spokespersons for Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates and flydubai have confirmed.

Emirates said: “We continue to closely monitor the situation in Israel, and we are in close contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments.”

Travellers who wish to rebook or cancel their flights should contact their booking agent, the airline said. “Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before October 8, 2023, for travel until October 31, 2023.”

A flydubai spokesperson said flights to Ben Gurion Airport on October 10 are currently operating to schedule. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and amend our schedule accordingly,” added the spokesperson for flydubai which operates up to four flights daily to Israel. Earlier, the airline said some flights had been delayed due to operational reasons.

More flight cancellations

Other internationals airlines have earlier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv. Air France announced suspending services to and from Tel Aviv “until further notice”. Lufthansa, Ryanair, Aegan Airlines and some US carriers have also pulled flights.

Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have also cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv. Air India also cancelled their flights, according to ANI.

