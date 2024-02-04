Americans run out of mercenary Infantry

Courtesy: Alternat News

WASHINGTON: The US has paid the Mujaheddin to fight the Soviet Union, has paid the Shia in Iraq to fight Saddam.

Once the Shias started to align with Iran, it paid ISIS to fight the Shia.

Then it paid Jihadists to fight ISIS, then they used the Neo-Nazis in Ukraine to fight Russia, then the jihadists to fight in Syria and Ukraine, where they were all killed.

The Americans have run out of mercenary Infantry. That is why they moved to use air strikes only. That will backfire.

Coming back to Ukraine: the Ukrainian army will soon be gone too. It will probably unite with Russia sue the West.