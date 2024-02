GAZA (Quds News Network): Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has demanded that the Israeli army should shoot women and children in Gaza for “Israel’s security”.

According to Israeli media reports, during a meeting with Israeli lieutenants in Gaza, the minister stated: “There cannot be a situation in which children and women approach us from the wall. Anyone who approaches in order to harm security must receive a bullet, otherwise we will see October 7 again.”