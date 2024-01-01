NEW YORK (Realtime Global Data Intelligence Platform): U.N. experts have launched an investigation into 58 suspected North Korean cyberattacks between 2017 and 2023, totaling around $3 billion. The funds are believed to be funnelled into the development of weapons of mass destruction, raising concerns about global security.

The cyberattacks, attributed to North Korean hacking groups under the Reconnaissance General Bureau, persist despite escalating tensions in the region. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s provocative actions, including threats against South Korea and ongoing weapons demonstrations, have heightened apprehensions.

The latest U.N. report highlights North Korea’s defiance of sanctions, its advancements in nuclear weapons, and its operational nuclear facilities. Amidst suspicions of conducting its seventh nuclear test, North Korea has continued to flout international regulations, importing refined petroleum products and engaging in illicit financial activities.

The panel of experts also noted the DPRK’s involvement in supplying arms to Russia, raising further alarms about regional stability. Despite efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of sanctions on ordinary North Koreans, the unintended consequences persist, complicating aid operations.

As the international community grapples with North Korea’s belligerent actions, diplomatic efforts remain crucial to addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by the regime’s behavior.