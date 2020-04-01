It’ll get worse before it gets better, NYC mayor predicts

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he expects things to worsen still for America’s worst-hit city, as it records its first death of a minor from the novel coronavirus.

“For the weeks ahead, let’s not kid ourselves, it gets a lot worse before it gets better,” de Blasio says on NBC’s “Today.”

New York City’s Health Department says it has recorded the city’s first death of a person under 18 years old, though details about the person’s exact age are not disclosed.

There have been 914 coronavirus deaths in New York City, the department reported Monday.

More than 1,200 have died of COVID-19 across New York state, and 9,500 people are hospitalized with the disease statewide. More than 66,000 people statewide have tested positive for the virus, including more than 38,000 in New York City. (AP)