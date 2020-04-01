SC changes office timing amid deadly COVID-19 outbreak

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As precautionary measures against the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Chief Justice of Pakistan had changed the working hours of the court.

The CJP ordered changing of working time under Rule 1, Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, that the working hours of the offices of the Court at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, will be Monday to Thursday & Saturday 08:30 a.m. to 02:00 p.m and on Friday 08:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon.

According to the press release, the above timings would come into force with immediate effect and would continue till Tuesday, 7th April, 2020 (date included), unless modified or withdrawn earlier. No matter, unless of an urgent nature, should be received within one hour of the closing time, it added.