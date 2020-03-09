It’s our success that everyone is talking about PML-N: Khaqan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that it is his party’s success that everyone is talking about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

While talking to media post hearing in accountability court, he said that even the government and media are talking about PML-N.

“It’s been six months that NAB has not been able to prove any allegation. NAB is pressurizing my friends and relatives. They are using the accountability bureau for political engineering,” he said.

The former premier further said that NAB has paralyzed the country and economy.

“I want to know whether Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry are in government or opposition. The foreign minister should answer us on Kashmir’s situation,” he said.

The PML-N leader further said that President PML-N will return to Pakistan soon.

“There is no logic behind the letter they have written to Britain government. The PTI’s government should focus on real issues,” he said.