Jalal All shows support to Tayyip Erdogan in recent elections

TURKIYE (Web Desk): Jalal All, who plays the role of Abdul Rahman in the popular Turkish drama “Ertugrul Ghazi”, announced his support for President Tayyip Erdogan during the parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey.

Jalal All shared a screenshot of his tweet on his Instagram story, in the tweet, Jalal All shared a picture with the President of Turkey and posted it in Turkish language.

According to the translation of Jala All’s tweet, he wrote a message for Tayyib Erdogan that Mr President! You didn’t leave us alone; we [also] won’t leave you alone.

Abdul Rahman of Ertugrul Ghazi also used the hashtag of the President of Turkey in his post.

It should be noted that the voting process for presidential and parliamentary elections is going on in Turkey.

A tough competition is expected between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilic Daroglu in the presidential election.