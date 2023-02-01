Jammu Martyrs’ Day tomorrow

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day, marking a solemn occasion to reiterate their unwavering commitment to the mission of their martyrs in the pursuit of their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to KMS, the day is dedicated to remembering the tragic events of November 1947, during which thousands of Kashmiris martyred in different parts of the Jammu region. These victims perished at the hands of various forces, including the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, the Indian Army, and Hindu fanatics. The date, November 6, is annually observed by Kashmiris to pay homage to the victims of what is known as the Jammu massacre.

From his confinement in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Shabbir Ahmed Shah, expressed his reverence for the sacrifices of the Jammu martyrs. He characterized the Jammu massacre of 1947 as one of the most horrendous incidents in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at altering the demographic composition of the region.

Other APHC leaders, including Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Devinder Singh Behl, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, and Shafiq-ur-Rehman, joined in expressing their dismay at the continued loss of innocent Kashmiri Muslim lives in the region, despite over seven decades having passed since the Jammu massacre. (PPI)