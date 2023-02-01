PTI ex-MPA Musavir held

F.P. Report

MALAKAND: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former MPA and party district president Pir Musavir Khan has been arrested from Malakand. According to media reports, the Levies officials arrested the former member of the provincial assembly from his house and took him to the Levies post in Malakand.

Reportedly, a large contingent of Levies officials raided the Hujra of the former MPA and arrested him. Insaf Youth Wing has given a call for rally in tehsil Dargai today and former MNA Junaid Akbar and ex-MPA Musavir Khan were supposed to lead the rally.