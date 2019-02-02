Japanese Envoy summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry over labour migration ban

ANKARA (Sputnik): The Japanese Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry to hear concerns about the amendments to the Japanese new law on control of entry into the country, which prohibits labour migration from Turkey, the ministry’s spokesman Hami Aksoy said Thursday.

“We were disappointed with the law, which enters into force in April in Japan, on granting residence permits to foreigners, namely with the list of countries from which workers will not be accepted. Turkey is also included in this list. In this regard, the Ambassador of Japan to Ankara was summoned to our ministry, where we expressed our concern”, Aksoy said.

He stressed that Tokyo’s ban on labour migration from Turkey did not match the spirit of friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Turkey hopes that this decision will be reconsidered, according to Aksoy.

The mentioned law was adopted by Japan in late 2018, aimed at allowing more foreign blue-collar workers in the country. It is planned that some 345,000 will come due to the new legislation. The law will enter into force in April.