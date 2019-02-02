US Cosmetics Company to Pay $996,080 for Violating North Korea Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik): US cosmetics company ELF has agreed to pay $996,080 for violating North Korea sanctions regulations by importing products with materials made in the country, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

“The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced a settlement of $996,080 with e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc. (“ELF”) of Oakland, California”, the release said. “ELF has agreed to settle its potential civil liability for 156 apparent violations of the North Korea Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 510 (NKSR).”

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un looks out towards Kim Il-Sung square during a mass military parade in Pyongyang on October 10, 2015

The Treasury explained that the apparent violations involved the importation of false eyelash kits from two suppliers located in China that used materials sourced from North Korea to produce their products.

The United Nations Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against Pyongyang due to its missile launches and nuclear tests. The UN, in particular, have restricted come exports to North Korea (including weapons and oil) and banned foreign companies from hiring North Korean workers.