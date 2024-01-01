Jawzjan’s flower village becomes haven for domestic tourists

JAWJZAN (TOLOnews): The Flower Village in the mountainous regions of Aqcha district, Jawzjan province, is hosting domestic tourists these days.

A number of domestic tourists who visited the area said that the security provision enabled them to explore the country’s green and recreational areas.

Flower Village, located in Aqcha district, is situated 110 kilometers from Sheberghan, the capital of Jawzjan province, where flowers bloom in the spring and perfume the slopes of nature.

The blossoming of these flowers captivates every viewer.

“We came here for leisure and entertainment, and we saw many interesting things like beautiful valleys and lush plains that we had not seen before. It is a very scenic place,” said Abdul Rahman, a resident of Jawzjan.

“It has very nice valleys, but many people do not know this area well, so visitors are less frequent, and they lack information that there is such a scenic place here,” said Qiyamuddin Qiyam, a resident of Jawzjan.

The department of Information and Culture of Jawzjan said that since the beginning of this year, thousands of citizens have come to this province and visited its historical and recreational sites.

Saifuddin Mutasem, the head of Information and Culture of Jawzjan, said: “You see that thousands come here for tourism and spend their holidays here.”

The department of Information and Culture of Jawzjan said that with the presence of reliable security and an increase in tourists to the province, they are planning to provide facilities.