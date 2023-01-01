‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film

Web Desk

Katrina Kaif will remain a part of Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited project, Jee Le Zaraa.

Previously, there were reports that Katrina had opted out of the film after Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka reportedly stepped out of the film as her shoot schedule clashed with her other work commitments in Hollywood.

Earlier today, an insider denied all the rumours of the Phone Bhoot actor’s departure from the ambitious project.

“There;’s no truth in it. It’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya”, claimed an insider.

“Katrina is still on board and hasn’t walked out. She has a close bond with Farhan as well as Zoya after she did Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

“So, there is no way that she will leave the project without any concrete reason. At the moment, she’s very much among the leading cast. And the worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant.”

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial film Jee Le Zaraa also features Alia Bhatt. The film is going to mark the actor’s comeback to the director’s chair after Dil Chahta Hai, reports Hindustan Times.