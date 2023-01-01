Bollywood star injured on LA film set

LONDON: Bollywood film star Shah Rukh Khan was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles after suffering an injury while on set, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

The actor, 57, was said to have suffered an injury to his nose, resulting in bleeding, during shooting for an upcoming project.

A source said Khan “began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding.”

The Bollywood star is now back in India recovering from the surgery, the source added.

Earlier this year, Khan ended a four-year hiatus from Bollywood with the release of “Pathaan,” in which he plays the lead role.

Courtesy: arabnews