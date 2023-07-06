Jehangir Tareen’s brother ‘commits suicide’ in Lahore

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Alamgir Khan Tareen, brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, reportedly committed suicide in Lahore on Thursday.

According to reports, the Multan Sultans CEO shot himself. The news of his demise was confirmed on the PSL team’s official Twitter handle.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy,” the tweet read.

As per reports, police officials said that Alamgir also left a note in which he mentioned his illness.

However, his close friends stated that they were not aware of Alamgir’s illness. The 63-year-old was engaged and set to get married in December.