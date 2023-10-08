JI Karachi’s rally converges at governor house against inflation

KARACHI (NNI): Karachi on Sunday witnessed a significant demonstration as the Jamaat-e-Islami rally held a sit-in before the Governor House against the escalating prices of petrol, electricity and inflation. A considerable contingent of Jamaat-e-Islami workers and supporters took part in this protest. The atmosphere around the Governor House was marked by the temporary suspension of traffic, as roads leading to the venue were sealed.

This march, which is making waves in the city’s political landscape, is being led by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman.

He is at the forefront of the rallying cry against the economic hardships facing the common citizens.

Participants of this sit-in began assembling in substantial numbers outside the Jamia Masjid Khizra. From there, they embarked on a spirited march towards the Governor House in Sindh, covering the distance on foot to make their voices heard. Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haque is scheduled to speak to the gathering of protesters after the Isha prayer.