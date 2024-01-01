Bamyan skiers complain lack of facilities, proper ground

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): Some skiers in central Bamyan province have said that this province was a suitable place for skiing due to its mountainous nature but there were no proper ski resorts and other facilities. Abu Al Fazal Karimi, head of a ski club in the province, told Pajhwok Afghan News being a mountainous province Bamyan was suitable for ski sport and could attract hundreds of local and international athletes every year.

He, however, said the lack of a proper ski ground discouraged sky players and relevant authorities took not step to address this issue. He said if proper facilities and grounds are provided, there were talented ski players in the province who could compete at the regional level.

Bomanullah, one of the ski players, said the Bamyan ski resort was still attractable after initial leveling six years go.

He added the ski field was facing serious problems, including the presence of mountain bushes, rocks, unevenness of the path and lack of safety measures. Rajab Ali Fitrat, head of the provincial Ski Federation, said public interest with the ski sport had increased at provincial level and so far 20 ski clubs had officially registered.

He said before regime change a Chinese company was supposed to build the ski resort of Bamyan in a standard way and provide all the facilities needed by the skiers, but after that no organization has been willing to cooperate.

He said in previous winters, ski competitions were held in Bamyan with the participation of dozens of athletes from different provinces, but this winter, due to the lack of snow and the lack of support from relevant institutions, no competition has been held yet. Syed Kafeel Mosavi, head of the Bamyan Sport and Physical Training Department, said Bamyan ski resort has limited facilities and athletes cannot play in snow less than 40 cm high and the field is uneven. He said the Sport Department was struggling with the human resources and there were no personnel to protect the ski resort.

He said a big ski competition was going to be held in Bamyan in the next two weeks, and the Physical Training Department was trying to provide support for skiers and repair the ski resort in this province through partner departments.