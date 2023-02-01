Jubilee Life receives Top 25 Companies Award

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Farhan Faridi, Group Head, Retail Operations, Marketing and Administration at Jubilee Life Insurance receives the Top 25 Companies Award by Pakistan Stock Exchange from Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar at a ceremony held at Mohatta Palace, Karachi.

This is the fourth time that Jubilee Life has won the prestigious accolade in the last decade and it is the only insurance company in Pakistan to bag the award this year.

The annual awards by PSX evaluate organizations on a qualitative as well as quantitative basis where financial performance, CSR initiatives, and reporting on SDGs are just some of the criteria for rigorous evaluation.

Jubilee Life’s robust financial management as well as commitment beyond the numbers remain exceptional, a feat that was recognized by the leading regulatory authority for companies in Pakistan, the PSX.

Jubilee Life remains devoted to serving its customers with dedication and achieving further laurels in times to come.