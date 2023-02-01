LEC by Al-Jalil Developers: A symphony of luxury, entertainment unveiled

F.P. Report

LAHORE: On a night that blended opulence, excitement and anticipation, Al-Jalil Developers proudly presented its latest masterpiece, Lahore Entertainment City (LEC).

The evening, attended by luminaries including Mr Ch. Nasrullah Warraich, Chairman of Al-Jalil Group of Companies and Mr Shahid Hassan Warraich, CEO of Al-Jalil Group of Companies, was a celebration of innovation and progress in the realm of real estate.

The focal point of the gala was the enlightening discourse by Mr Aslam Warraich, Commercial Director of Al Jalil Developers, who intricately detailed the myriad features that make Lahore Entertainment City a beacon of luxury and entertainment. Mr Fraz Hassan Warraich, Managing Director of Al Jalil Developers then took the stage to unveil Horizon 2024, offering a glimpse into the plans that promise to redefine the landscape of leisure and recreation.

Dealers, integral partners in Al Jalil Developers’ journey, shared their perspectives, contributing a diverse and enriching layer to the event. The unveiling of the Payment Plan for Lahore Entertainment City was a pivotal moment, laying out a transparent and accessible pathway for prospective investors.

Adding a harmonious note to the evening, the legendary Atif Aslam graced the stage, his performance resonating with the spirit of grandeur that defines Lahore Entertainment City.

This launch event not only signifies the birth of Lahore Entertainment City but also underscores Al Jalil Developers’ commitment to crafting spaces that transcend the ordinary.