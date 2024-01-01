Judicial commission must to probe PTI’s graft: QWP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday demanded the establishment of a judicial commission to look into the corrupt practices during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a gathering at Hajizai area in Charsadda’s Shabqadar tehsil, he said the PTI ruled KP for straight nine years but left the province in dire financial straits. He said now the province lacked funds to pay salaries to government employees.

Aftab Sherpao said KP’s debt had soared to over Rs900 billion so the commission should be set up to find out as to where the money had gone.

“The one, who used to call his political rivals as thieves, pushed the country and KP to the brink of bankruptcy due to his follies and incompetence. The QWP leader said that KP had lagged far behind and its residents were facing abject poverty. He said the PTI’s so-called crusade against corruption was a ploy to hoodwink the people. Aftab Sherpao said Imran Khan was projected as a third option, but his rule had been a disaster.

QWP Chairman said the PTI leader ruined the economy during his rule and caused political instability in the country. “He failed to eliminate terrorism,” he said. “Imran Khan misguided the youth and based his politics on hollow slogans, which were meant to deceive the young minds in the name of the so-called change,” he remarked.

“He acted like a dictator when he was the prime minister and incited violence against state institutions when his government was dislodged,” he added.

The nation, he maintained, would never forget the May 9 mayhem as the country’s enemies could not dare stage such brazen attacks on the military installations.

“Imran Khan stabbed his benefactors in the back and caused colossal loss to the country and its economy,” he further said, adding that it would take considerable time and effort to undo the damage and put the country on the path to progress.